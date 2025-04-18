ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler guest co-hosts 'Windy City Weekend'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday morning on "Windy City Weekend," Val Warner was off. So Ryan Chiaverini welcomed ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler as the show's co-host.

Chiaverini and Butler were joined by an old friend of the show, WLS-AM radio personality Ray Stevens.

The three talked about various pop culture and lifestyle items in the news, including a look at the most popular Easter candy in 2025.

The segment ended with a promotion of Stevens' Monday feature on his show, "Military Mondays." Chiaverini also preview ABC7 Chicago and ESPN's coverage of the upcoming NFL Draft next Thursday through Saturday.

Actor Guy Nardulli then joined Chiaverini and Butler. Nardulli is best-known these days as "Johnny the Zip" in "Tulsa King," the hit crime drama starring Sylvester Stallone.

Guy Nardulli joined 'Windy City Weekend' Friday.

But Nardulli, a native Chicagoan, has multiple movie and TV credits over the past 20 years, including one of Butler's favorite soap operas, "General Hospital." He moved back to Chicago last November, where he is looking to do additional stage work. Meantime, he is commuting back and forth to Atlanta, where he is shooting season three of "Tulsa King."

SEE ALSO: Lee Corso to retire from ESPN's 'College GameDay' after four-decade run

Chiaverini and Butler then celebrated Earth Month by bringing on a Winnetka-based boutique owner, who supports environmental protection through fashion. Her name is Melissa Carter, the owner of Kameo Vintage in Winnetka.

A Sustainable stylist joined 'Windy City Weekend' Friday.

Carter talked about her mission of repurposing used women's clothing, which is sold at her boutique. She brought out a group of models who displayed her work as a so-called "sustainable stylist."

Chiaverini and Butler then welcomed film critic Richard Roeper to the show.

Here's what to spend money on this weekend.

Roeper started off with a positive review of "Sinners," the new movie from "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler, starring Michael B. Jordan. This supernatural horror film stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers, who in 1932 flee a criminal history in Chicago and return home to Mississippi, only to face an even greater, supernatural evil.

Next, Roeper gave a negative review to the new Netflix series "Ransom Canyon." Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly star in this modern-day Western about three ranching families locked in a generational dual for control of the land.

He ended with a good review of "Secret Mall Apartment" a documentary about eight artists in Rhode Island, who in the early 2000s built a hidden apartment tucked deep inside a shopping mall, and lived there for four years.

Chiaverini and Butler then closed the show by reminding viewers about a contest to win tickets to a special taping of the "Tamron Hall" show, celebrating Mother's Day. The show tapes on May 2 in Manhattan. The grand prize winner will get two VIP tickets to the show, two nights at a top hotel and a $250 gift card as part of the prize. You can enter the contest here.

They closed the show by mentioning that "Windy City Weekend" will have a live studio audience next Friday, April 25. You can request free tickets by emailing the Windy City Weekend staff at wcwaudience@gmail.com.