ABC7 Chicago traffic anchor Diane Pathieu thanks viewers for support after husband's death

ABC7 Chicago traffic anchor Diane Pathieu on Tuesday thanked viewers for their support and love after her husband Nick Adamski's death.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago traffic anchor Diane Pathieu provided an update Tuesday.

Her husband, Nick Adamski, died from brain cancer last month.

She wants to thank ABC7's viewers for all the support and love they've provided, saying the online messages have helped.

Adamski had brain cancer for years, and was known for his slogan through it all: PMA, or positive mental attitude.

He died at the age of 42.

Pathieu said she is taking it day by day, and is asking for patience, as she tries to respond to everyone who has reached out with emails and messages.

ABC7 is sending love to Pathieu, and looks forward to her return.