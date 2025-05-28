Nick Adamski, husband of ABC7's Diane Pathieu, passes away after battle with brain cancer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nicholas "Nick" Adamski, the husband of ABC7 Chicago Traffic Anchor Diane Pathieu, has passed away after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer.

Diane said Nick passed away peacefully in hospice Tuesday afternoon. He was just 42 years old.

Nick's life was defined by service, strength, and a deep compassion for others. As a member of the Milwaukee Fire Department, he earned the Medal of Valor for saving an infant from a fire.

His life took a dramatic turn when he was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020.

Not only did Nick fight that vicious disease with bravery, but he also inspired others. He became a public voice for hope with his signature message of PMA: Positive Mental Attitude.

As Diane says, Nick never judged and never complained. He simply loved.

ABC7's thoughts are with Diane and her entire family.