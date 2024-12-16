ABC7 gets inside look at how new Cook County sheriff's operation works to reduce crime on Mag Mile

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Magnificent Mile features virtually every name brand retail store you can think of.

But tucked away in a corner of Water Tower Place sits a Cook County sheriff's operation, specifically designed to analyze and reduce retail theft, robberies and burglaries.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart took ABC7 behind closed doors to see how a new command post is helping build confidence among businesses and shoppers.

"They're happy to see us here, and we're happy to make a difference," said Cook County Sheriff's Police Commander Michael Ware.

Walking down the Mag Mile or through River North, you might notice a more visible law enforcement presence.

"The main focus is to decrease the amount of crime, and also to make visitors, and citizens feel safe in their neighborhood, as they want to shop for the holiday season," Ware said.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is tackling retail theft head-on. Historically, this segment of crime has taken a back seat to violence, but with more prime retail space going unleased, Dart felt like it was time to step in.

"This area is the economic engine for the city of Chicago. It just is. And there's also hard data that was showing the vacancy rate was going in the wrong direction. And then from talking to the business owners, there was fear," Dart said. "And so, this was very critical. It was at a crisis point."

Part of the strategy is simply showing a greater presence, but for each officer you see on the streets, there are more behind the scenes tracking reported crimes, analyzing the layout of businesses and developing a network of communication.

"Building that community between us and law enforcement has been really spectacular," said ISAIA Napoli General Manager Anthony Ollmann.

Ollmann is the general manager of a luxury clothing brand and says the collaboration is making a difference for his business and for shoppers.

"The customers are coming back and they're saying, 'This feels nice. It feels good.' The biggest thing, I think, we've worked on the street was to create an environment where people feel comfortable leaving with bags," Ollmann said.

"It's downtown. You know, a lot could happen. Somebody could just walk past. They could snatch this now. It does make me feel better to know that the sheriff's like right there," said shopper Takiyah Robinson.

From January to November of this year, Dart said, they have seen a 32% drop in crimes involving retailers along the Mag Mile and in River North compared to the same time period last year.

"We're making tons and tons of arrests down here. Tons of arrests, getting guns off of people in this area as well. But the big thing was to build that confidence in the business community that we are taking this really seriously," Dart said.

Dart said they are even following up with retailers once an arrest makes its way to the courts, helping businesses see cases through in an effort to make sure offenders are held accountable.