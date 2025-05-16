ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: May 16, 2025

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Crosstown Classic between the White Sox and Cubs takes place this weekend at Wrigley Field.

Dionne Miller and ESPN Radio's Jesse Rogers talked about the state of affairs from both clubs.

While the Sox continue to rebuild, they are not that far off from a pitching standpoint.

On the other side of town, due to injuries, pitching could be the only thing that stops this Cubs team since they are tearing the cover off the ball offensively.

The NFL released their schedule for the upcoming season.

The league must think the Bears are going to be good as evidenced by the number of prime-time games they will play.

Kevin Fishbain from The Athletic talked about the team and the expectations.

Kevin also talked about how much he enjoyed the Bears schedule reveal using one of his favorite shows, "New Girl."

The NBA draft lottery was held this week.

Unfortunately, the Bulls did not get the top pick. But Chicago native and Chicago Bulls Forward Matas Buzelis thinks there is so much talent in this draft that the Bulls cannot go wrong.

Meanwhile, the WNBA season begins this weekend. Dionne caught up with veteran Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot as she begins her second stint with the Sky as a new mom.

The Northwestern women's lacrosse team has made it to the Final Four for the sixth consecutive season, thanks in no small part to Madison Taylor, who is now the single-season NCAA scoring leader after scoring the 105th goal on Thursday.

She shares how grateful she is for her teammates and coaches who helped her set the record.