ABC7 I-Team helps woman with collapsed roof, flooded basement get more FEMA money

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A West Pullman woman whose home was severely damaged by storms is getting even more help thanks to the ABC7 I-Team.

Wynette Pleas was denied Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance twice after her roof collapsed after repeated storms in March.

Then, she was approved for $3,4000 after the I-Team got involved in her case.

Now, she's getting even more money and help.

Pleas got a deposit for $5,314, from FEMA for more rental assistance, after ABC7's story aired in March.

FEMA initially denied her claims, citing various reasons for the denials.

One saying her home was "not unsafe" to live in. However, the flood also broke the furnace shutting down the heat.

Both she and her son have disabilities. They have been living in a hotel for more than a year.

Pleas was also dropped by her insurance company after one payout and a second storm damage claim.

"The goal is to get us back into our place, because I think they realize that they failed because this was like my third time calling them for help," Pleas said.

Pleas said FEMA also is now working with her to fix her flood damaged basement and that collapsed roof. She is also expecting additional FEMA money for repairs. She estimates it could be at least $15,000 more.

"I encourage people, you know, if you have problems, you know contact Jason, because that's what I've been throwing out there," she said. "I've been throwing your name out there, because you know, we need somebody else to speak up for us.

FEMA said it can't comment on details of an applicant's case because of privacy concerns but that it has provided more than $486 million in assistance recently.

FEMA said that money went to about 133,000 individuals in Cook County, through three disasters since 2023.