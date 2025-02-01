ABC7's Samantha Chatman to compete in Dancing with Chicago Celebrities this year

It's official! ABC7's Samantha Chatman will be competing in this year's Dancing with Chicago Celebrities.

It's official! ABC7's Samantha Chatman will be competing in this year's Dancing with Chicago Celebrities.

It's official! ABC7's Samantha Chatman will be competing in this year's Dancing with Chicago Celebrities.

It's official! ABC7's Samantha Chatman will be competing in this year's Dancing with Chicago Celebrities.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's official! ABC7's Samantha Chatman will be competing in this year's Dancing with Chicago Celebrities.

This is more than a competition. Contestants are raising money to support breast cancer research, a cause that is dear to Chatman's heart.

"I am so inspired by the women (and men) who have fought and those who are fighting this battle head on. Dancing for a cure is the least I can do to support this mission," Chatman said.

You can support Samantha and the organization by donating here.

The beneficiaries of this year's event include Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern Medicine, University of Chicago, and A Silver Lining Foundation.

ABC7 is a proud sponsor of this event.