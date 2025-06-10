Actress, singer, comedian Sandra Bernhard performing stand-up in Chicago this weekend

Actress, singer and comedian Sandra Bernhard is performing stand-up comedy at Park West in Lincoln Park this weekend.

Actress, singer and comedian Sandra Bernhard is performing stand-up comedy at Park West in Lincoln Park this weekend.

Actress, singer and comedian Sandra Bernhard is performing stand-up comedy at Park West in Lincoln Park this weekend.

Actress, singer and comedian Sandra Bernhard is performing stand-up comedy at Park West in Lincoln Park this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sandra Bernhard is one-of-a-kind, a bold entertainer, accomplished actress and singer. She is in Chicago this weekend.

The comedian has bounced back from recent open-heart surgery. She's performing stand-up live at Park West Saturday. She said she's as feisty and fiery as ever.

"I'm great; I'm moving and groovin' getting ready to do some dates in the Midwest, very excited to be coming back to Chicago," Bernhard said.

She worked with Hollywood legends like Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese in "The King of Comedy."

"So many people were all auditioning for that role. So, I got it; it came down from the heavens," Bernhard said. "Hanging out with De Niro on the set and Jerry Lewis and Marty Scorsese, they just brought me in and loved me and accepted me, and gave me a lot of confidence."

SEE ALSO: New audio drama by Chicago-based Make-Believe Association debuts at Tribeca Film Festival

Bernhard has been at the forefront of a lot of cultural touchstone moments, like "Roseanne."

"She was so ahead of the curve; that show was so brilliant and touched on so many sociological cultural things, working women," Bernhard said.

Bernhard can go straight from dramatic roles to comedy to music.

"It's something I've taken care of, and cultivated and protected in my life because it means so much to me that I get to do it. So, I've never taken it for granted," Bernhard said.

She also talked about coming to Chicago.

"Chicago just has that no-nonsense vibe; people are really kind and just groovy. They want to know what's happening. They're going to get an incredible show with lots of love," Bernhard said.

Bernhard will be live at Park West in Lincoln Park this Saturday night at 8 p.m.