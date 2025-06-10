New audio drama by Chicago-based Make-Believe Association debuts at Tribeca Film Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new audio drama with Chicago ties has just made its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival.

It's a new take on the Shakespeare play "Hamlet," and it was put together by the Chicago-based Make-Believe Association.

Founder Jeremy McCarter joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

"Hamlet" debuted last week at Tribeca Film Festival.

It involves Chicago-based actor Daniel Kyri from "Chicago Fire."

McCarter talked about why they put together another "Hamlet" and how the listening experience is different from watching.

Listen to "Hamlet" through Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your listening experiences, McCarter said.

Visit Hamlet.fm for more information.