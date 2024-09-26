WATCH LIVE

New mental health clinic to open in Bronzeville

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, September 26, 2024 2:00PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's South Side is set to celebrate the opening of a new mental clinic at Insight Hospital.

The Ada S. McKinley Behavioral Mental Health clinic will offer a full range of services.

The clinic will feature 20 private counseling suites and can serve up to 250 people each week.

Services will include treating those struggling with substance abuse, personal trauma of physical or emotional abuse, among other services.

The clinic will have an opening ceremony on Thursday at 9 a.m. at 25th and Prairie.

