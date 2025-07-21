Man pleads guilty to slashing throat of former DePaul student near Lincoln Park campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six years after the brutal attack, a man has pleaded guilty to attacking a DePaul University graduate near the Lincoln Park campus.

In July 2019, the victim was hospitalized in critical condition after police said she was stabbed and her throat was slashed on while walking home near DePaul's Lincoln Park campus around 3:30 a.m.

Police said she was on her way home from a bar when she was stalked by a man who intended to sexually assault her.

Adam Bramwell was arrested in August 2019 near Houston, Texas after he used an alias to board a Greyhound bus.

Exactly six years after the brutal murder, Bramwell pleaded guilty to to multiple counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and unlawful restraint.

He also pleaded guilty on an unrelated count of receiving/being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

As part of the plea, the state dropped charges on a number of other pending cases, including separate incidents of arson and attempted vehicular hijacking.

Bramwell is expected to be sentenced for the attack on September 19, 2025.

In April, Bramwell also pleaded guilty on counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated kidnapping stemming from the carjacking of a 56-year-old woman in a parking garage just days for the DePaul attack in the 1800 block of North Fremont.

In that case, he was sentenced to a total of 12 years. He must serve 85% of that sentence.

