Dump truck flips onto side after crash in Addison, police say

Authorities are responding to a semi rollover crash Friday in Addison near Rohlwing Road and Winthrop Avenue.

ADDISON, Ill. (WLS) -- A rollover crash is causing traffic delays Friday evening in the west suburbs.

The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. at Rohlwing Road and Winthrop Avenue in Addison, authorities said.

The Addison Police Department and the Addison Fire Protection District responded to the scene, where a dump truck was reported to have rolled over after a crash with another vehicle.

The driver of the truck was trapped after the crash and rescued by first repsonders, officials said. Both drivers were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, where the overturned truck could be seen blocking multiple lanes.

The rollover crash is causing major traffic problems during the evening commute. The roadways will continue to be closed as crew clean up the debris from the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.