Adler Planetarium hosting livestream of Rubin Observatory in Chile

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Adler Planetarium is hosting a special live-stream event from Chile on Monday.

The livestream will show the first images from a new telescope equipped with the largest digital camera ever built.

The camera at the Rubin Observatory is set up to take images of the southern hemisphere every few nights for the next ten years.

Doctor Michael Zevin, Astronomer at the Adler Planetarium, joined streaming at seven on Monday to talk about the new telescope.

