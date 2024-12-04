Africa International House celebrates Pre-Kwanzaa Holiday Marketplace in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Africa International House will host a free Pre-Kwanzaa celebration on the city's South Side.

The festivities will honor the Kwanzaa principle of "Imani" (Faith) and raise funds for AIH's Senior Community Arts Program.

The event will be held at 6200 S. Drexel on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The fundraising event take place at the Grand Ballroom at 6351 S. Cottage Grove on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and on Sunday noon to midnight.

Local businesses will also be featured at the event.

