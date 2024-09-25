'Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations' playing this week at CIBC Theatre

A new musical is playing this week at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago's Loop.

A new musical is playing this week at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago's Loop.

A new musical is playing this week at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago's Loop.

A new musical is playing this week at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago's Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new musical "Ain't Too Proud" opened Tuesday night at the CIBC Theatre.

It's playing for a limited time: now through Sunday.

The musical follows The Temptations' journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one," the show's website said.

RELATED: 'Royko: The Toughest Man in Chicago' playing to sold out audiences at Chopin Theatre

The show includes songs like "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and many more.

One of the cast members joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk more about it.

Bernell Lassai III is a Chicago native.

Visit www.broadwayinchicago.com/shows/aint-too-proud for more information.

The CIBC Theatre is located in Chicago's Loop, at 18 W. Monroe St.