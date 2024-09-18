'Royko: The Toughest Man in Chicago' playing to sold out audiences at Chopin Theatre

A one-man show about Mike Royko is playing to sold out audiences at the Chopin Theatre in Chicago's West Town.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The world premiere of "Royko: The Toughest Man in Chicago" is playing to sold out audiences at the Chopin Theatre, and got rave reviews from the critics.

Mitchell Bisshop is the star and writer of the show about the legendary columnist. He talked about how Royko's spirit soars in the production about the lifelong Cubs fan.

Royko enriched, entertained and even enraged readers for over three decades in his hometown.

Bisschop, who grew up in the northwest suburbs, now pays tribute to the towering journalist in his one-man show.

"He wrote in a newspaper that people took and they threw away, and now we're taking those words and putting them in front of people again, and letting them see. These things still matter to you," Bisschop said. "What I hope comes out of this is that people who have never heard of him before will see the show and go home and read more Royko."

Veteran Director Steve Scott is on the mission.

"We know Royko's mind. What I want to see is his heart: Why did he write these things? Why was he passionate about these things?" Scott said. "It's a show about Royko, but it's also a show about Chicago and what makes this city absolutely unique. There's nobody like him now."

Bisschop agreed.

"A voice like Mike Royko's shouldn't go away regardless of how you felt about him when he was alive; he was a prolific part of the city, and it's important to keep that ball in the air," he said.

They've added some shows to the run due to popular demand.

"Royko: The Toughest Man in Chicago" is at the Chopin Theatre in West Town through Sept. 29.