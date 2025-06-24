AC restored at 1 of 4 Park Forest apartment complex buildings after weeks of issues: mayor

PARK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- The air conditioning has been restored at one of the buildings at a south suburban apartment complex, after weeks of issues, the Park Forest mayor said Tuesday.

Mayor Joseph A. Woods said numerous citations have been issued against building management.

He also said one of the buildings at the Autumn Ridge apartments has had air conditioning restored. There are four buildings in the complex.

The owner told the village the hope is that the air is restored at all the buildings in the coming days.

Residents should seek cooler conditions, if possible, Woods said.

There are cooling centers at the Park Forest Police Department and Village Hall.

Residents should also wear loose clothing and stay hydrated.

Residents say the building management promised them they would have air conditioning by June 1.

Residents at Autumn Ridge apartments in Park Forest, Illinois entered their day without air conditioning amid an Extreme Heat Warning in Cook County.

In Andrea Deese-Shepard's Park Forest apartment, the thermostat read 95 degrees Monday.

Deese-Shepard is relying on fans and light clothing to get by.

According to the village of Park Forest, the Autumn Ridge apartment complex has nearly 300 units.

Resident Chante Hill says she has four fans in her apartment, but they mostly recirculate the hot air.

"It's awful, just awful, oppressive heat. It's terrible," Hill said.

Deese-Shepard, who has lived there for four years, suffers from respiratory problems, and she says the overbearing heat is making it difficult to breathe, at times.

Autumn Ridge apartment management had no comment.