Park Forest apartment residents enter 3rd day without AC during dangerous heat

Residents at Autumn Ridge apartments in Park Forest, Illinois entered their day without air conditioning amid an Extreme Heat Warning in Cook County.

PARK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Residents of the south suburban Autumn Ridge apartments have gone through three days of near triple-digit temperatures, and still, they have no answers on Monday.

Park Forest village officials held an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon to try to offer solutions for the residents.

It has been at least three days of extreme heat without air conditioning in Andrea Deese-Shepard's apartment. The thermostat reads 95 degrees, and there is no relief in sight.

"They sent out emails saying we were going to have air June first. Here it is, June 20, something and we haven't heard anything else," Deese-Shepard said.

So, Deese-Shepard is relying on fans and light clothing to get by, in the meantime.

According to the village, the Autumn Ridge apartment complex has nearly 300 units, and residents say there is no air conditioning in any of them.

Village officials say the building's management has told them they are working on the problem. In the meantime, the village has issued numerous citations and leaders met to try to come up with solutions.

"This is dangerous heat, and no one should be subjected to temperatures of 95 degrees in their home. It's unreasonable. It's dangerous," said Assistant Park Forest Village Manager Jason Miller.

Deese-Shepard has lived there for four years. She says she would like to stay, but she may have no choice.

"I don't want to be illegal and just leave, but I can't continue to stay in this condition," Deese-Shepard said.

ABC7 reached out to management at the management at the Autumn Ridge apartments and was told they have no comment. The village is offering Village Hall and the police department as cooling centers.