Air India flight forced to divert back to O'Hare Airport over clogged toilets

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Air India flight headed to Delhi had to divert back to Chicago after the plane's toilets became clogged last week.

The airline said the incident happened on AI126, which departed from Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Wednesday.

Crews reported that some of the lavatories in the business and economy classes were not working about an hour and 45 minutes into the flight.

As part of an investigation, teams found polythene bags, rags, and clothes that had been flushed down and stuck in the plumbing, the airline said.

Eight of the plane's 12 lavatories became unserviceable, "causing discomfort to all on board," the airline added.

By that time, the airline said, the plane was flying over the Atlantic Ocean, but due to restrictions on night operations at most of the European airports, the flight diverted back to Chicago.

"The decision to divert was taken entirely in the interest of passenger comfort and safety," the airline said.

The airline said it provided all passengers with hotel accommodations and alternative flight options to continue to Delhi.

Air India said its teams have previously also found objects such as blankets, innerwear, and diapers, among other waste, flushed down the toilets on other flights.