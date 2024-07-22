New York man identified as swimmer who drowned at Beach State Park: autopsy report

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities have idenitifed the man who died after drowning in Lake Michigan on Saturday.

Around 8 p.m. three men, two aged 26 and the other 28, where swimming to the Beach State Park shore to a rock wall, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

While swimming, one of the 26-year-old men went under the water and did not come back up.

Around 8:10 p.m., Beach Park Fire Department began searching for the missing swimmer with the help from authorities from nearby towns.

After a two-hour search, authorities pulled the 26-year-old man out of the water. The sheriff's office said he was about 30 feet from the shore.

The swimmer was taken to a hospital in Waukegan, where he died, the sheriff's office said.

The man was idenfied as Akshith Reddy Bhandra of New York.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.