Cheeses sold at Aldi recalled due to possible listeria threat

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 8:07PM
An item might need to be removed from your snack tray.

Savencia Cheese USA has announced a recall of several soft-ripened cheeses. (See photos below)

The Pennsylvania-based company said the products have the potential to be contaminated with listeria.

Emporium Selection Brie Soft Ripened Cheese was sold at select ALDI stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky and Missouri.

Retailers have been contacted and the process of moving the products off shelves is underway.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses linked to the recalled cheeses.

Consumers are advised to return the cheeses to their place of purchase for a refund.

