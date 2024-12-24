I Am A Gentleman hosts 10th annual Christmas giveaway in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- I Am A Gentleman held its 10th annual Christmas giveaway Tuesday, showering families with toys, winter gear and a full Christmas dinner.

There were big smiles in Bronzeville as families got into the holiday spirit. Members of I Am A Gentleman, the National Association of Letter Carriers and Mariano's came together to host their annual toy and coat drive. The event reaches more than 250 families.

"This is all planned by the young men who are part of our male mentoring organization," said Jermaine Anderson, executive director of IAAG.

The Chicago-based nonprofit empowers young men to be leaders in their communities. The teens helped families write letters to Santa and pick presents. Santa Claus himself even made a quick appearance.

For some families in attendance, the drive has become a yearly tradition.

"They give you presents and it's real fun," said Keenan Wormley, 10. "I got a football and some headphones."

For others, it was a new experience.

"I remember growing up and not having something because my mom was a single parent and needed some help. And Christmas without a toy is kind of hard," said Elise Foster, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 11 Chicago. "Everything is expensive and families can't afford it and they want to put a smile on their children's face."

"It's truly a blessing," said parent Patricia.

Organizers of the event hope it inspires other young men to want to give back to their communities.

