I AM SHE EXPO provides day of empowerment and positive affirmation for women

CHICAGO (WLS) -- She ROCKS IT and S.H.E. Inc. (Sisters Helping Each Other) are proud to present the Fifth Annual I AM SHE EXPO, an event celebrating women's accomplishments, fostering empowerment, and creating meaningful connections.

Taking place on Saturday, March 22 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the NIU Conference Center in Naperville, this milestone event promises to inspire and uplift attendees like never before.

Guests will explore over 40 vendors, featuring women-owned businesses offering holistic products and services. There will be a dedicated space offering health and wellness services and resources by medical professionals.

The expo is also an opportunity to build connections with like-minded individuals, passionate about supporting women entrepreneurs. There will be several small, intimate conversations addressing critical topics such as grief, therapy, and finding your purpose.

