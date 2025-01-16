Amber Alert issued for girl abducted in Rock Island, Illinois State Police say

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a girl in Rock Island, illinois Thursday morning.

Four-year-old Blessing Aoci was in the booster seat of her mother's car when someone stole the car at about 6 a.m. in the intersection of 14 Street and 13th Avenue, according to an Amber Alert issued by Illinois State Police.

The vehicle was recovered a short time later at 9th Street and 14th Avenue and the child was still missing, police said.

Blessing Aoci. Illinois State Police

Aoci is a black 4 year old girl, who weighs 50 pounds and has black hair with twists and brown eyes. She is wearing a pink jacket, blue pants, and pink boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

