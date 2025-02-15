24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Heart-healthy habits for women to decrease risk of cardiovascular disease

ByRamona Meadors WLS logo
Saturday, February 15, 2025 4:06PM
Expert shares ways for women to reduce risk of cardiovascular disease
February is American Heart Month, an annual campaign that aims to raise awareness about heart health and cardiovascular diseases.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- February is American Heart Month, an annual campaign that aims to raise awareness about heart health and cardiovascular diseases.

Heart disease remains the number one cause of death for women and the risk increases significantly with the onset of perimenopause, often starting as early as their 40s.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Declining estrogen, insulin resistance, and lifestyle challenges create a "perfect storm" for heart health.

However, understanding insulin resistance, inflammation, and belly fat can help combat cardiovascular diseases.

Traci D. Mitchell, a Mayo Clinic-certified health and wellness coach, visited ABC7 to share some important information on keeping your heart healthy through every stage of life.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW