Heart-healthy habits for women to decrease risk of cardiovascular disease

CHICAGO (WLS) -- February is American Heart Month, an annual campaign that aims to raise awareness about heart health and cardiovascular diseases.

Heart disease remains the number one cause of death for women and the risk increases significantly with the onset of perimenopause, often starting as early as their 40s.

Declining estrogen, insulin resistance, and lifestyle challenges create a "perfect storm" for heart health.

However, understanding insulin resistance, inflammation, and belly fat can help combat cardiovascular diseases.

Traci D. Mitchell, a Mayo Clinic-certified health and wellness coach, visited ABC7 to share some important information on keeping your heart healthy through every stage of life.