American, United airlines battle over gates at O'Hare airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a battle brewing over airline gates at O'Hare airport.

It's between United and American airlines.

United is hoping to take over six more gates, claiming the Chicago-based airline operated more than 52% of total flight departures last year, but only had 48% of the gates.

American Airlines has filed a lawsuit against the city to prevent that.

United sent a letter to employees Monday calling the lawsuit a last-ditch effort.

The airline said American has occupied 41% of O'Hare's gates, while only operating 37% of departures from the airport.

A final decision about the gates is expected in June.