America's Beauty Show brings glitz, glamour to Rosemont

The three-day event returns April 5 through 7 to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Calling all beauty experts and enthusiasts!

America's Beauty Show 2025 is almost here, with all your favorite brands and educators.

The three-day event returns April 5 through 7 to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

Salon pros will learn the latest in hairstyles, hair color, nails, skincare, makeup and the answers to all the latest in beauty. Top brands, including Gelish/Morgan Taylor, Olaplex, L3vel3, Ergo, Rude Cosmetics, John Amico, Wahl, OYA Beauty, Andis, Repechage, Farouk, amika, Johnny B., BaBylissPRO, Sam Villa, Malibu C, and more will demonstrate the latest products and tools, while providing answers to all the beauty questions.

This annual convention is for salon professionals only.

Tickets are $90 for a one-day pass. Special pricing for three-day passes and students is also available.

You can purchase tickets here.