Amy Grant, Trisha Yearwood to host 15th Annual 'CMA Country Christmas'

Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood return as co-hosts for 15th Annual "CMA Country Christmas," airing December 3 on ABC.

LOS ANGELES -- We're ringing in the holiday season with the 15th annual "CMA Country Christmas!"

The Country Music Association and ABC have revealed this year's hosts and performers for the special, airing December 3 on ABC.

This year, country stars Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood will return to co-host the celebration.

The special will feature exciting performances from Country Music's biggest stars.

See below for the lineup.

Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood ("Sing Your Praise To The Lord" and "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town")

Amy Grant ("Tennessee Christmas")

Trisha Yearwood (A Christmas mashup)

for KING + COUNTRY with Carin León ("O Come, O Come Emmanuel")

Cody Johnson ("White Christmas") and ("I'll Be Home For Christmas")

Ashley McBryde and Brittney Spencer ("Man With The Bag")

Jon Pardi ("400 Horsepower Sleigh")

CeCe Winans ("Joy To The World")

"CMA Country Christmas" is filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience. It airs Tuesday, December 3, at 8/7c on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu, Disney+ and this ABC station.

