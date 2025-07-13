Anders Dreyer brace helps San Diego FC hold off Chicago Fire

Anders Dreyer recorded a first-half brace, and Western Conference-leading San Diego FC withstood a late charge from the Chicago Fire to win their fourth consecutive road match 2-1 on Saturday night.

Dreyer struck eight minutes into the match and again in the third minute of first-half stoppage time to give expansion San Diego (13-6-3, 42 points) a seemingly nice cushion.

However, after putting together several prime scoring chances that were thwarted by San Diego goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega (three saves), making his first MLS start since 2023, the Fire (8-9-4, 28 points) were finally rewarded through Hugo Cuypers' right-footer off an 87th-minute corner.

But Chicago, which held an 18-7 overall shot advantage and did not concede a corner on the night, couldn't level the match and fell to 2-4-4 at home.

San Diego blocked seven Fire shots on the evening.

Making his San Diego debut, Sisniega was tested early -- notably pushing Brian Gutierrez's point-blank chance just over the bar in the fourth minute.

San Diego, though, didn't miss its opportunity to open the scoring four minutes later as Luca Bombino made a brilliant half-box pass through traffic to an unmarked Dreyer, who had time to position up close and easily convert the goal.

Chicago had a pair of solid scoring chances later in the half, particularly on Gutierrez's blocked attempt in the 24th minute and Cuypers' quality look that sailed high in the 37th.

But again, the Fire's inability to score further bit them after Dreyer beautifully one-timed Chucky Lozano's cross in front of the net just before the first-half whistle for his 11th league goal in 2025.

Chicago threatened in the 50th minute, but another open Gutierrez attempt was blocked. Twenty minutes later, Sisniega successfully dislodged the ball from a streaking Gutierrez in a one-on-one scenario.

However, Sisniega's most impressive save of the night came in the 84th minute, in reactionary fashion, by two-handing Cuypers' point-blank header off a corner.

San Diego has outscored its opponents 14-8 during that four-match MLS road winning streak.

