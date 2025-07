Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville celebrating 150 years in business

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville is getting ready to celebrate a very big anniversary, marking 150 years in business!

The store was founded in downtown Naperville, first as a pharmacy back in 1875.

It has remained in the Anderson family for all these years.

And there is now a bookstore in Downers Grove, and a toy store, too!

Owner Becky Anderson joined ABC7 on Tuesday night to discuss how the business started and the secret to its longevity and success.