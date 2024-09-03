Suspect killed, Indiana deputy critically injured in shootout near Illinois border: police

Suspect Andrew Roselius is dead and Newton County Deputy Brandon Schreiber is critically hurt after a police chase ended in a shootout in Sheldon, IL.

SHELDON, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect was killed and an Indiana sheriff's deputy was critically injured in a shootout in Illinois on Sunday evening, police said.

Illinois State Police said Iroquois County Sheriff's Department officers chased an armed suspect with a suspected hostage into Indiana just before 9 p.m. That's when the Newton County Sheriff's Department engaged with the pursuit.

The chase went back into Illinois, and the suspect crashed in Sheldon, ISP said. The suspect got out of his vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police.

An officer shot the suspect, 37-year-old Andrew Roselius of Clifton, Illinois. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Roselius shot Newton County Sheriff's Department deputy, who was to Iroquois Memorial Hospital before being flown to the Carle Trauma Center.

The Newton County Sheriff's Department identified the deputy as Corporal Brandon Schreiber.

Schreiber, a five-year veteran with the Newton County Sheriff's Department, remains in critical condition.

Police did not find a hostage inside the vehicle.

ISP will investigate the shooting before turning its investigation over to the Iroquois County State's Attorney's Office.