'Annie' now playing at Chicago Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Annie" is now playing at the Chicago Theatre downtown Chicago.

Annie, herself, played by Hazel Vogel, joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk more about the show.

The musical will be at the theater through Dec. 1. It opened earlier this week.

The original production of "Annie" opened on Broadway on April 21, 1977 and went on to win seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book (Thomas Meehan) and Best Score (Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin).

The show includes classic songs like "Tomorrow," "Hard Knock Life" and "Easy Street."

Vogel said it's a dream role of hers.

Visit chicagotheatre.com/annie for more information.