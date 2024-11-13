Waukegan native stars in world premiere of 'Leroy & Lucy' at Steppenwolf Theatre

The play is inspired by the lore of Blues great Robert Leroy Johnson.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The world premiere of "Leroy & Lucy" is at the Steppenwolf Theatre.

It features Jon Michael Hill, a Waukegan native and University of Illinois graduate.

"Leroy & Lucy" is inspired by the lore of Blues great Robert Leroy Johnson. Legend has it he gives his soul to the devil to become a music legend.

Brittany Bradford plays the mystical woman who helps an artist desperate to find his gift.

Hill, one of the ensemble's brightest stars, told ABC7 about this vibrant story of souls connecting with a passion for music.

"This piece is really a story about people that are in need of a transformation and people that are sort of isolated and need to realize their potential. And they can't do that without each other," Hill said. "So, it's mysterious. It's spooky. It's a little sexy. And you sort of watch this love story play out."

Hill told ABC7 about what he did to prepare for this role.

"I play guitar, but I'm not the king of the Delta Blues, but there was a lot of work to do there. I learned the harmonica for this show so that, yeah, the preparation started early for this," Hill said.

Hill also talked about Steppenwolf and being part of the ensemble there.

"It's going to be 20 years soon. I first auditioned for a play here when I was 20, I think. It's become the great passion of my life," Hill said. "To get all these people from different walks of life in a room together to experience this one thing. And it'll only be that way for that audience that experienced it that night. There's something so fleeting and special about that."

"Leroy & Lucy" is at Steppenwolf through Dec. 15.