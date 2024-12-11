Local organizations low on donations as holiday giving drops, economic struggles continue

Another Chance Church and the Salvation Army are low on toy drive and other donations this year. A Wells Fargo survey shows a drop in holiday giving.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Organizations told ABC7 that giving a child in need a toy is more than checking the box off for Christmas.

It is about giving an entire family hope, and in many cases, like at Another Chance Church on Chicago's South Side, that hope turns into testimony.

"I was sleeping in the van with them," said Another Chance Church volunteer Christina Williams.

Five years ago, Williams was homeless, living out of a van with her five children in a Walmart parking lot. That was, until she showed up at Another Chance Church for their toy giveaway.

"It was the beginning of a tunnel, a light at the end of the tunnel for us," Williams said.

She had just missed getting a toy for her kids, so the church gave her a gift card with over $300 on it instead.

"My children, man, I'm sorry, as long as I can give to the children. So, that moment was it meant everything to me," Williams said.

"We're not just giving a toy. We're giving hope," said Another Chance Church Pastor Kenyatta Smith.

It is the hope that comes during the church's annual Operation Cover Chicago Toy Drive, when families line up for hours for a toy. But this year, the normally full sanctuary has dwindled.

"You have inflation," Smith said. "Eggs is like buying, renting a house almost."

Smith says the church needs another $80,000 to meet demand, and they are not alone in their plea for donations.

"We have 40 centers around this area, but most of them are really low and really concerned about how they're going to meet the needs of the families," said Salvation Army Lt. General Barbara Rich.

Rich says the Salvation Army is experiencing low donations too.

A recent Wells Fargo survey shows 29% percent of respondents say they gave less this year, and nearly half of them said it was because of the economy.

"Their dollar isn't stretching as much as it used to, and so they're being a little more conscious," said Wells Fargo Head of Trust Philanthropic Services Stephanie Buckley.

"Every one of us wants to make sure that children have what they are wanting under the tree. And we really love helping to make that happen, but we need help to do that," Rich said.

It is why those like Williams, who is now back on her feet, says it is vital for her to give the same love she received.

"They see hope when they come here, that somebody can care and things will turn around for them," Williams said.

If you would like to help either organization out, you can do so by making a donation or dropping off a toy in person.