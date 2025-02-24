Apple, facing tariffs on Chinese imports, says it will invest $500 billion in US facilities

Apple said Monday it will invest $500 billion on expanding US facilities over the next four years, a move that could help it avoid new tariffs on goods imported from China.

Apple said the investment will create 20,000 jobs.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump announced tariffs of 10% on all imports from China, from which Apple imports many products, including most of its iPhones. Trump signaled Friday that Apple was planning to make this investment following a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday. Trump attributed the investment to his tariffs.

Mike Segar/Reuters via CNN Newsource

"He's investing hundreds of billions of dollars, I hope he's announced it," Trump said. "That's what he told me ... But he's investing hundreds of billions of dollars. And others, too, a lot of chip makers coming in, a lot of automakers coming in."

However Apple invested in growing its supply chain outside of China in recent years, partly in response to the problems with production China during the pandemic. Those investments include building a production facility for Mac Pro computers in Texas.

TSMC, which makes chips for Apple, is also set to open a chipmaking plant in Arizona, helped by $6.6 billion in support from a bipartisan bill passed during the Biden administration to encourage investment in US chip manufacturing. However, Apple has mostly expanded production in places like India and Vietnam.

"We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we're proud to build on our long-standing US investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country's future," said Cook in a statement from the company.

Trump thanked Cook and Apple for the announcement in an all-caps post on Truth Social early Monday, in which he took credit for the decision.

"The reason, faith in what we are doing, without witch (sic), they wouldn't be investing ten cents," he said.

Apple doesn't do much of its own manufacturing, using contractors instead. It said it will work with thousands of manufacturing partners spread across all 50 states to produce more products in US facilities.

It said part of the investment it will create an academy in Detroit to train small- and medium-sized businesses on implementing AI and smart manufacturing techniques.

It said its partners will begin production of servers in Houston later this year that it said will that support Apple Intelligence, the company's brand of artificial intelligence products. Apple said the 250,000-square-foot server manufacturing facility, slated to open in 2026, will create thousands of jobs. It said the servers, previously manufactured outside of the United States, are a core to its artificial intelligence efforts.

"The servers bring together years of R &D by Apple engineers," it said in its statement.

Not all the $500 billion will go into production of computer hardware. It said it is expanding data center capacity in North Carolina, Iowa, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. It also includes plans to invest in corporate facilities and production of Apple TV+ shows in 20 states.

The CNN Wire ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.