Applications open for Wintrust Mural building artwork contest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's an open call for local artists to have your work seen by thousands stuck in traffic everyday on the Kennedy Expressway.

The Community Investment Corporation is taking applications through April 3 for artwork to be featured on the iconic Wintrust Mural building that's highly visible from the expressway.

Up to five finalists will get a thousand dollars to develop ideas.

The winner gets $9,000. For more information, visit www.cicchicago.com/call-for-artists.