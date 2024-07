Argonne National Lab, U of I launch weather balloons to study skyscraper impact on climate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Research is underway to determine how Chicago skyscrapers affect the city's climate.

Tuesday evening, researchers from Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Illinois launched weather balloons from the Gary Comer Youth Center on the South Side.

They're hoping to answer several key questions on how the city's famous skyline impacts our climate.

The Chicago neighborhoods of Humboldt Park, Chatham, and Woodlawn are focus areas for this research.