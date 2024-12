Garbage truck hits gas line, leading to explosion in Arlington Heights, police say

A garbage truck hit a gas line leading to explosion Friday near Derbyshire and Euclid in Arlington Heights, police said.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- There was explosion and fire involving a garbage truck Friday evening in the north suburbs.

Chopper 7 was over the scene just before 5:3 0 p.m. in Arlington Heights, near Derbyshire and Euclid.

Trash could be seen scattered all over the street.

Police said a garbage truck hit a gas line, which led to an explosion.

No injuries have been reported.

No further information was immediately available.