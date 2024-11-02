Person wounded in Red Roof Inn shooting in Arlington Heights, police say

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Arlington Heights police said they're investigating a shooting at a Red Roof Inn.

It happened Friday night at around 11:30 p.m. at the motel located at 22 W. Algonquin Road, police said.

Police said, several people knocked on the door of a second-floor room and confronted to guests sleeping inside, police said.

A suspect opened fire on one of the male guests. The victim then ran to the motel office and asked a clerk to call 911.

Four suspects took off in a white sedan, police said.

First responders began lifesaving efforts on the victim and rushed him to the hospital, police said. His condition is not known but investigators said he had stabilized.

The scene is now secure and no known threat exists in the surrounding area as detectives continue to investigate, police said.

