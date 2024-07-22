Man fatally shot at Arlington Heights apartment, resident had order of protection, police say

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A man died and two people are in custody after a shooting Sunday afternoon in the north suburbs.

The shooting happened at the Arbor Lakes Apartment Complex, in 4200 block of North Bloomington Avenue in Arlington Heights, police said.

Authorities said a resident called 911 just before 2 p.m. to report a man had be shot inside her apartment.

The self-admitted shooter and the resident met officers outside and were taken to a police station, authorities said.

Detectives said they're focusing on a past relationship between the resident and the man killed as a possible contributing factor.

ABC7 was told there was an active order of protection in Cook County for the resident prohibiting the now-deceased man from contacting her.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

Police continue to investigate.