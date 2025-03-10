Arson suspect caught on camera accidentally setting self on fire in California

Police were searching for a suspect captured on video accidentally setting himself on fire while allegedly igniting a car in Corona, California, on March 4, authorities said.

Ring camera footage shared with Storyful by the homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, shows the suspect starting the fire in their front yard early Tuesday morning.

Moments later, the flames engulfed their vehicle and set the suspect on fire as well.

According to the fire department, the suspect "intentionally" set the car ablaze and, in the process, ignited himself before fleeing the scene.

The fire destroyed the vehicle and caused moderate damage to the residence, officials said.

The homeowner told Storyful they had since relocated due to safety concerns.

As of Friday afternoon, there was no update on whether the suspect had been apprehended.