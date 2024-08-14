13-year-old boy shot to death at Edgewater apartment remembered as 'open, friendly, happy'

Ashawn Davis' mother vowed to get justice for her son.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ashawn Davis' family gathered to host a prayer and vigil in the neighborhood where the 13-year-old Edgewater boy spent his younger years.

His mother vowed to get justice for her son.

Dozens gathered in a field in the Goose Island neighborhood, setting up cardboard cutouts of the 13-year-old.

Davis' family is emotionally torn by what happened.

The Edgewater teen was only a block away from his home when he was fatally shot on Sunday night.

They described the teenager as lovable and friendly to all as well as a great kid, athlete and musician.

Davis was named after his uncle, Shawn Childs, who is the founder of anti-violence group House of Hope. Childs said his nephew's death has devastated this family.

"He was a great basketball player, a great basketball player, and he was real open, friendly, happy. You know, all the little girls liked him, and all the little boys liked him, because he was real connected. He was a kid people wanted to be around," Childs said. "It's just sad that the world we live in, a young boy can't be a kid, can't be an adolescent kid and have fun without somebody taking his life or targeting him. It's just sad day and world we live in."

The Sunday night shooting happened at an apartment in the 6000-block of North Kenmore Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he later died.

Chicago police said so far, no one is in custody.

