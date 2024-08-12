WATCH LIVE

Boy, 13, killed in Edgewater shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, August 12, 2024 9:26AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in a shooting in the Edgewater neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 8:16 p.m. in the 6000-block of North Kenmore Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in a residence and found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The boy was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released the boy's identity.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

