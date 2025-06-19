Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation to offer job training, financial coaching and more in Austin

The official opening of the Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation got underway at Madison and Central in South Austin, Chicago on Thursday.

The official opening of the Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation got underway at Madison and Central in South Austin, Chicago on Thursday.

The official opening of the Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation got underway at Madison and Central in South Austin, Chicago on Thursday.

The official opening of the Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation got underway at Madison and Central in South Austin, Chicago on Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A celebration got underway at Madison and Central on Thursday.

It was the official opening of the Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation, a central place in Austin where several agencies will offer job training, financial coaching and small business development.

It is meant to help people on the West Side find and maintain good-paying jobs to better support their families and communities.

The building itself was a Chicago Public Schools school.

But in 2013, Emmet Elementary closed. That is when some Austin residents started strategizing and organizing around what the community needed. Jacqueline Reed was among them.

"This Aspire Center is the right name. It is to aspire to greatness. Like, we have greatness in our genes, and we have to show our greatness so we can leave a legacy for our children," she said.

It took seven years to bring this concept to life with leaders of Austin Coming Together and the Westside Health Authority.

The idea is to bring solutions to address some of the challenges on the West Side.

"The door was slammed on us when the school closed, but with the support and help of our ancestors and these incredible leaders, we have not only busted this door wide open. We are creating more opportunities," said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

"It was important to people in the neighborhood that this development is built by community members and from a community plan," said Morris Reed with Westside Health Authority.

Dr. Jacqueline Robinson was the principal at Emmet Elementary.

"The Austin community, they know their mission and they have their vision. And now, I see, as the world sees, we are implementing our vision. This is a new day and new era," Robinson said.

This could have become another example of a disinvestment in the West Side. Instead, new trainees from the neighborhood start programs next week.