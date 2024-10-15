Food pantry at St. Sabina Church reopens in Auburn Gresham just 2 weeks after closure

Fr. Michael Pfleger said St. Sabina decided to step out on faith and reopen the Auburn Gresham, Chicago food pantry at the cost of $400,000 per year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is a new era for the food pantry at St. Sabina Church.

The facility is back open after it was shuttered two weeks ago by Catholic Charities, which cited rising operating costs.

Fr. Michael Pfleger said the absence of a pantry would have been too great a loss for the Auburn Gresham community. He said the church decided to step out on faith and reopen it at the cost of $400,000 per year.

"I don't know how we're going to do it. I wish i could tell you that. But we're going to keep begging and keep working so that somebody has a place they can go," Pfleger said.

Pfleger said the past two weeks were spent hiring new staff, painting the walls and adding more refrigerators.

Kanisha Lee stopped in with her son, Bryson. She is one of nearly 900 people a month who use the pantry, which will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"It's a lot more friendly and open to the people," Lee said. "It's kind of rough on everybody with the cost of food, so a little extra food can go a long way in anyone's home right about now."

People who use the pantry will be able to grab a cart and shop for free fresh meat, fruits and vegetables, cereals and pasta.

Pfleger said the experience will be like going to a grocery store.

"Whether it's food or clothing or whatever, the respect and the dignity is as important as what you give them," Pfleger said.

Pfleger said the hope is that the pantry will provide more services like counseling and case management, which means more donations. They can be made directly to the pantry.