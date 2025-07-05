10 people displaced after house fire in Aurora, officials say

Ten people are now displaced after a house fire broke out Friday, July 4, on Pearl Street in Aurora, officials said.

Ten people are now displaced after a house fire broke out Friday, July 4, on Pearl Street in Aurora, officials said.

Ten people are now displaced after a house fire broke out Friday, July 4, on Pearl Street in Aurora, officials said.

Ten people are now displaced after a house fire broke out Friday, July 4, on Pearl Street in Aurora, officials said.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Multiple people were displaced after a house fire Friday night in Aurora.

Flames broke out at a home in the 1100 block of Pearl Street just before 10:30 p.m., fire officials said.

The home is now uninhabitable, but all residents made it out safely, officials said. Ten people were displaced and are now staying with nearby relatives.

Investigators said they're still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

SEE ALSO | Aurora mayor under fire after social media post seeming to encourage residents to set off fireworks

Fireworks were reported nearby, but it's not clear if they caused it.