Aurora chiropractor charged with sexually abusing 2 teen boys in his care, officials say

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban chiropractor is accused of sexually abusing two teen boys in his care, officials said on Monday.

Aurora chiropractor Murtaza Hameed, 46, is charged with one count of criminal sexual assault, five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one count of attempted criminal sexual assault and one count of misdemeanor battery, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said.

The Naperville man appeared in court over the weekend, and a judge ordered that he be held in custody ahead of his trial.

Hameed allegedly sexually abused a 17-year-old boy, who he was providing treatment to at his office in the 3800-block of McCoy Drive, on Jan. 11.

The boy returned home from the appointment and told his father what had happened, officials said. The boy's father contacted the Aurora Police Department, who contacted the DuPage County Children's Center.

Through the course of their investigation, authorities also learned that a similar incident allegedly happened to a 16-year-old boy in 2016.

Hameed's next court appearance is scheduled for June 2.

Authorities urged anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has additional information to contact Aurora Police Investigator Jennifer Hillgoth at cosentij@aurora.il.us or 630-256-5554.