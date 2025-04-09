Aurora native stars as Jack in 'Titanique' at Chicago's Broadway Playhouse Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Titanique" is such a big hit at the Broadway Playhouse Theatre it's been extended by popular demand through July 13.

Aurora native Adam Fane reinvents the role of Jack with lots of comedy.

He's said this city has welcomed him back with laughs and applause.

"It feels like coming home; it feels like a victory lap. Having it be so close to home and having family and friends come, it's very special to me," Fane said.

Fane graduated from West Aurora High School and the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University.

"We have a very strong storefront theater, smaller, doing shows in basements, gorilla theater, getting down and dirty, doing it for the love of it," Fane said. "Playing to houses of 50 people in Rogers Park or 100 people in Wicker Park, that's where you cut your teeth. That's where you learn how to do it."

Fane said he was a huge fan of "Titanic."

"I remember going to Borders books and listening to the soundtrack; you could select five tracks and listen in the store. And I heard, 'My Heart Will Go On' for the first time. It was one of the first songs that ever moved me emotionally as a younger person," he said.

Fane takes on a role that everybody thinks of as Leonardo DiCaprio.

"I play him with a little more glamour, a little more glitter perhaps, more skipping. I play him with as much joy and humor and verve for life as I possibly can," Fane said. "We need joy right now, and this show is a love and joy bomb incarnate. And I think this is a repeat show because you're going to catch new things every time. We hope to be here for a long time, and we hope to have people back."