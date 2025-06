Police investigating reported shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating the reports of a shooting late Sunday evening in Aurora.

The shooting happened near the 100-block of South Lincoln Avenue, Aurora police said in a social media post.

The exact time of the reported shooting has not been released by police.

Officials said there was no threat to the public.

A large police presence was reported in the area.

It is unknown if any injuries were reported.

Police have yet to release more information.