Food vendor with Concealed-Carry License shoots, kills man who pulled gun on him in Austin: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A food vendor with a Concealed-Carry License shot and killed a man who pulled a gun on him Friday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the South Austin neighborhood's 300-block of South Central Avenue just before 9 p.m.

A 30-year-old man approached a 35-year-old man, who is a food vendor, and there was a brief struggle, police said.

Police said the 30-year-old took out a gun, and the 35-year-old, who is a CCL holder, also took out a gun.

There was an exchange of gunfire, and the 30-year-old, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The 35-year-old, shot in his right arm, was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

There were two firearms on the scene, and Area Four detectives are investigating, police said.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

